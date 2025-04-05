Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,379 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.19% of NMI worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

