Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Totally shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,256,021 shares traded.

Totally Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 534,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($27,554.18). Also, insider John McMullan bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,079.46). 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

