TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of TotalEnergies worth $321,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of TTE opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

