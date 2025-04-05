Top Gold Stocks To Consider – April 5th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the extraction, production, or exploration of gold. They provide investors an indirect means to benefit from movements in the price of gold, as the financial performance of these companies is typically linked to fluctuations in gold prices. As such, these stocks are often considered a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 80,274,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,588,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 26,507,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,039,912. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,396,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,179. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $16.03 on Friday, reaching $232.88. 4,201,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average of $283.68. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. 21,146,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,987. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

