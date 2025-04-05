Tim S.A. (TIMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2288 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 205.0% increase from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08.

TIM has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TIM has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

