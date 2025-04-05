Tim S.A. (TIMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2288 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 205.0% increase from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08.
TIM has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.
TIM Trading Down 7.8 %
NYSE:TIMB opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TIM has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIMB
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.