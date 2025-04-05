Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Till Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

