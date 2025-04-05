Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Holdings Boosted by Samjo Management LLC

Samjo Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for 12.6% of Samjo Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Samjo Management LLC owned 5.35% of Thryv worth $33,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,864 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Thryv by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 262,111 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 188,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

