Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $262.37 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.21.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

