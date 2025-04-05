Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

