Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.37% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.