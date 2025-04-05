Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 725 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

PayPal Trading Down 5.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

