Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $127.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.