THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO opened at $71.33 on Friday. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $118.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

