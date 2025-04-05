The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Down 6.0 %

DIS stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.