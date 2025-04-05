The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $46.24 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

