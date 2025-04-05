The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Toro Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

