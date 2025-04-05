The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 6.7% increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE GBX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

