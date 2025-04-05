The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 964.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 266,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 241,115 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 83,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

