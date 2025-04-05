TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFI. Veritas raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

