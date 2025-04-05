Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.84 and last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 544986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teradyne by 24.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Teradyne by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

