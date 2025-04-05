Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $131.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.03. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $128.55 and a one year high of $249.91.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.