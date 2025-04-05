Ted Buchan & Co Sells 3,389 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Ted Buchan & Co lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ted Buchan & Co owned about 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCHP. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,689,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

