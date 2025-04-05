Ted Buchan & Co Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.