Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCK. Desjardins raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCK

Teck Resources Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.