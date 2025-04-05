TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Shares Down 55.8% – Should You Sell?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 55.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.68. 5,325,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,130% from the average session volume of 125,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TC Biopharm from $112.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 55.8 %

About TC Biopharm

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

Further Reading

