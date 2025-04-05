Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.54 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.22). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,511,911 shares changing hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £550.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.76.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 3.06 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Target Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 104.99%. Analysts forecast that Target Healthcare REIT will post 6.2219101 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

