Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and traded as low as $17.84. Sysmex shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 76,551 shares.

Sysmex Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysmex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

