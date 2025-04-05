Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sunora Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Sunora Foods Company Profile

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

