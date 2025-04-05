Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.
Suncrest Bank Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncrest Bank
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.