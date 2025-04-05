Sun Life Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF makes up 0.7% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 4.45% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

