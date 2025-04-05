Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 6,195 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

EWJ stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

