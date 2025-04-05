Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.7% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $83,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

