Summit Financial LLC Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,587 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 147,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 62,193 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 31,903 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

