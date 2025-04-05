STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.06), with a volume of 21686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.08).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STVG
STV Group Stock Performance
STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STV Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.
STV Group Company Profile
STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.
STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STV Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.