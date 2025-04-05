STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.06), with a volume of 21686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.08).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

STV Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.49.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

STV Group Company Profile

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

