StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of STNE opened at $10.58 on Friday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in StoneCo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

