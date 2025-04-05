StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in InspireMD by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

