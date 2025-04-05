StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

