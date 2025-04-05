StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APWC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.47. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.