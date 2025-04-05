StockNews.com Downgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $223.05 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

