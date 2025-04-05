STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of STE opened at $213.16 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

About STERIS



STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

