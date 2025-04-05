Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and traded as low as $12.25. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 10,307 shares trading hands.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

