SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.90% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,479,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after buying an additional 222,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

