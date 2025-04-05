SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 2409543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 197,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 327,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

