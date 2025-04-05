SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 2409543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
- What is a support level?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.