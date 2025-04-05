SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,673,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 340,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 153,250 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

