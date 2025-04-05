Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 609040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

