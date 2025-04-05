Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $28.10 price target on Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
