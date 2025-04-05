Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 1,261 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

