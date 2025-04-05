Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 14.43% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFLG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $30.50 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.