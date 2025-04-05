Sky Quarry Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:SKYQ)

Sky Quarry’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 8th. Sky Quarry had issued 1,118,005 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,708,030 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Sky Quarry Stock Performance
Shares of Sky Quarry stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. Sky Quarry has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.49.
Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sky Quarry Company Profile
We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Quarry
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.