Sky Quarry Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:SKYQ)

Sky Quarry’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 8th. Sky Quarry had issued 1,118,005 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,708,030 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Sky Quarry Stock Performance

Shares of Sky Quarry stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. Sky Quarry has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.49.

Get Sky Quarry alerts:

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sky Quarry Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sky Quarry during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Quarry in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sky Quarry during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Sky Quarry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sky Quarry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.