Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 28,020 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

